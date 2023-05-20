For quite some time there has been talk that stores gamestop in USA They have certain problems, this with workers who have complained about the conditions in which they carry out their work. However, you have never seen anything like what happened on the launch day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Michigan.

As reported by some users, the day the video game came out, those who planned to attend for its pre-sale found a note, which mentions that the entire staff of that store resigned from their work. This is because they have been treated poorly by people like managers, and also because the pay is too little compared to overwork.

Here is what is mentioned in the note:

Unfortunately, due to poor working conditions, Brighton GameStop staff have decided to resign, effective immediately. Management overworks, underpays and belittles its frontline workers, sets unrealistic expectations, and constantly threatens to fire any employee who can’t exceed them.

At the moment the company has not solved this problem, much less has it ruled on this note. But the complaints have been made by those who expected to pick up their game that same day, and had to wait a bit to take it home. The same thing has been reported on social networks as Twitter.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available in switches.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: This is proof that there are many jobs that require a lot of effort in exchange for a salary that contributes almost nothing. Or perhaps, it is a matter of managers having a most hostile attitude.