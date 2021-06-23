GameStop announced that it had concluded the second sale of shares at market price. The American chain sold on the market 5 million shares, thanks to which he earned approx $ 1,126,000,000. These additional funds will be used to consolidate accounts and to initiate business growth initiatives.

This second round of ATM sales (at-the-market) was previously announced by the company that it took advantage of the very high price of GME shares, the most famous of the stock memes that rocked Wall Street in recent months, to raise cash. The first round raised $ 551 million from the sale of 3.5 million shares.

“GameStop will use the proceeds obtained through the ATM offering for general uses in the company, as well as for investments in initiatives of growth and keep the balance sheets very solid, ”the company said in a statement.

The insane growth in the value of GameStop’s shares was driven by the initiative of a Reddit channel that “challenged” some Hedge Funds that had bet on the company’s crisis. One of these, just in these hours, announced that he had closed following losses from the short squeeze,