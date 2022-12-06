They continue Advent Calendar offers from GameStop. Among today’s discounts, Tuesday 6 December 2022we also find Cyberpunk 2077 and Dark Souls Trilogy, a collection that includes all the chapters of FromSoftare’s souls-like series.

Also among the promotions The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Editionjust in time for the arrival of the next-gen patch for current generation consoles, which we told you about yesterday in our exclusive test.

You can access the Advent Calendar offers on the GameStop.it official website, which you can reach at this address. We’ve listed all of the December 6, 2022 deals below, which include console and headset games.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Day One Edition for PS4 and Xbox One – 19.98 euros

Dark Souls Trilogy for PS4 – 39.98 euros

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for PS4 for 19.98 euros

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for PS4 at 17.98 euros and at 32.98 euros for Switch

Headset Turtle Beach – Recon 500 (multi-platform) for 39.98 euros

Headset Turtle Beach – Recon 500 Camo (multi-platform) for 39.98 euros

The Witcher 3

We remind you that the GameStop Advent Calendar offers change every day, so if you are interested you have until midnight to buy one of the aforementioned games at a discounted price.

What do you think of the promotions launched by GameStop today?

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.