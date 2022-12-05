New day, new promotions of GameStop Advent Calendar. Among today’s offers, Monday December 5, 2022, we find the souls-like Steelrising and the dirt racing game WRC Generations. And speaking of racing games, two Hori steering wheels are also available at a discount.

You can access the Advent Calendar offers on the GameStop.it official website, which you can reach at this address. We’ve listed all of the December 5, 2022 deals below, which include console games and racing wheels:

WRC Generations for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One for 29.98 euros

Steelrising for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 29.98 euros

V-Rally 4 for PS4 for 9.98 euros

Hunting Simulator 2 for PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One for 9.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Apex at 94.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Overdrive (compatible with Xbox Series X|S) for 94.98 euros

We remind you that the GameStop Advent Calendar offers change every day, so if you are interested you have time until midnight to buy one of the above games at a discounted price.

