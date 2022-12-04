GameStop continues with its pre-Christmas initiative by renewing the Advent Calendar offersas will happen every day for the entire duration of the promotion until Christmas: among today’s discounts, December 4, 2022the presence of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with Nintendo, this is the new chapter in the popular series that sees the Marieschi characters grappling with a real turn-based strategy, which fully incorporates the gameplay style of XCOM in a particularly convincing way, as we have also seen in our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is therefore available at 49.98 euros on the GameStop websitebut it is certainly not the only offer.

Among others, we also point out the presence of Just Dance 2023 a 34.98 euroswhile a great markdown also features Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction at 12.98 euros. As for the first, you can get to know it better by reading our review of Just Dance 2023 and it is obviously an update of the “dance” game with numerous new music tracks, while the second is the new chapter of the Ubisoft tactical shooter which presents, in this case, a particular twist towards science fiction and horror.

Also interesting Monopoly: Madness a 9.98 euros, especially suitable for Christmas family gatherings. Continuing in the list of offers, we also find Immortals Fenyx Rising a 14.98 euroson practically all the various platforms, a decidedly interesting offer for the Ubisoft action adventure.