GameStop has renewed the Advent Calendar offersas will happen every day for the duration of the promotion: among today’s discounts, December 3, 2022the one above certainly stands out Gotham Knightsavailable to €44.98 both in the standard version and in the special edition, both on PS5 and on Xbox Series X|S.

Developed by WB Games Montreal, the game will see us fight crime at the command of Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and the Red Hood after Batman’s death, against the backdrop of an open world rather full of missions and villains to face. More details in our Gotham Knights review.

Also among today’s promotions is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which can be yours for yourself €24.98 in PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions. Remaining on the LEGO theme, they are also available at a discount for the Japanese hybrid console LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO DC Super Villains And LEGO City Undercoverall for €19.98.

Remaining in the world of Warner Bros., there are the exclusive Comic Editions of the classic Batman Arkham Asylum and of Batman: Arkham City, both in the PS4 version at the price of only €14.98. Speaking of the Dark Knight, the film is also in promotion The Batman in blu-ray format with steelbook for only € 7.98.

Finally, some of the discounts we reported yesterday, December 2, 2022, are still valid with the Crash Bandicoot Trilogy and other games at very attractive prices.