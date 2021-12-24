The new offers of the Advent Calendar from GameStop, those of December 24, 2021. Among the Call of Duty: Vanguard and FIFA 22 discounts, as well as some controllers for PS4 themed Italian football teams, which will make football and video game fans happy.

First, it is polite to remember that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

GameStop logo

As for the controller, for € 30.99 you can buy the Wired Controller FIGC – Italian national football team, but if you want there are also those of Naples, Inter, Rome, Juventus and Milan for € 27.98. Remember they are for PS4 only.

THE games on offer they are instead: