New day, new offers with the GameStop Advent Calendar. Today’s discounts, Thursday 16 December 2021, there are so many and include Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Avengers and many Lego titles.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official GameStop.it website, which you can reach to this address.

Below is the list of GameStop Advent Calendar promotions for Thursday, December 16, 2021:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5 – 39.98 euros

Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4 – 29.98 euros

Marvel’s Avengers for PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles – 19.98 euros

Life is Strange: True Colors for PS5, PS4, Xbox console – 39.98 euros

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for Nintendo Switch – € 22.48

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for PS4 – 14.98

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for Xbox One – 11.24 euros

Lego Worlds for Nintendo Switch PS4 – € 14.98

Lego Worlds for Xbox One – 11.24 euros

Lego Jurassic World for Nintendo Switch – € 22.48

Lego Jurassic World for PS4 – € 14.98

Lego Jurassic World for Xbox One – € 9.74

Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered for Nintendo Switch – € 22.48

Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered for PS4 – € 18.74

Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered for Xbox One – 11.24 euros

Lego Marvel Super Heroes for PS4 – 11.24 euros

Lego Marvel Super Heroes for Nintendo Switch – 29.98 euros

Lego Marvel Super Heroes for Xbox One – € 9.74

Lego Marvel Avengers for PS4 – € 14.98

Lego Marvel Avengers for Xbox One – 7.48 euros

Lego Ninjago the Videogame Movie for Nintendo Switch – 22.48 euros

Lego Ninjago the Movie Videogame for PS3 – 14.98 euros

Lego DC Super Villains for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One – € 22.48

Lego City Undercovered for Nintendo Switch – € 22.48

Lego City Undercovered for PS4 and Xbox One – 14.98 euros

Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One – 22.48 euros

Lego The Incredibles for PS4 – € 18.74

The Lego Marvel Collection for PS4 – € 33.74

Lego Batman 3 for PS4 – 11.24 euros

Lego Batman 3 for Xbox One – 7.48 euros

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens for PS4 – € 9.74

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame for PS4 and Nintendo Switch – € 22.48

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame for Xbox One – 24.24 euros

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Xbox One – 12.98 euros

The Lego Movie Videogame for PS4 – € 14.98

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Deluxe Edition for PS4 – € 18.74

GameStop logo

In addition to the games listed above, we also find among the offers of today’s Advent Calendar Dunes in a special edition with Steelbook, the stand for Trust Headset – GXT 260, Trust bluetooth in ear headphones all at € 14.98 each.

Among the GameStop Advent Calendar promotions available, but not exclusively related to today, we find the Nintendo Switch bundle (Neon) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for € 299.98.

The Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at € 269.98. Includes 1,000 V-Buck and Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits and a host of additional items.

What do you think of today’s Advent Calendar offers, Thursday, December 16, 2021?