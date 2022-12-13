The promotions offered by continue GameStop with his Advent Calendar. Among today’s offers, Tuesday 13 December 2022we find FIFA 23 for all platforms, LEGO Brawls and a series of tie-ins and titles for the little ones.

You can access the Advent Calendar offers on the GameStop.it official website, which you can reach at this address. We’ve listed all of the December 13, 2022 deals below, which include games, accessories, and Power A controllers:

FIFA 23 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 49.98 euros

FIFA 23 for PS4 and Xbox One for 39.98 euros

FIFA 23 for PC (digital version code) for 39.98 euros

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch for 27.98 euros

LEGO Brawls for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Switch for 27.98 euros

Jumanji: The Video Game for 24.98 euros

Fast & Furios: Spy Racers II, the return of the SH1FT3R for PS4 and Switch for 19.98 euros

The Addams Family: Mayhem at Home for Switch and PS4 for 19.98 euros

Hotel Transylvania: Scary Adventures for Switch for 19.98 euros

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix for Switch for 27.98 euros

PJMASKS: Heroes of the Night for PS4 and Switch for 19.98 euros

Trust microphone – GXT241 Velica for 19.98 euros

Power A controller – Enhanced Spectra for Switch at 24.98

Controller Power A – Enhanced Woo Hoo Mario for Switch at 19.98 euros

Controller Power A – Enhanced (Red and Pink Lemonade colors) at 24.98 euros

lego brawls

As usual, we remind you that the GameStop Advent Calendar offers change from day to day, so you have time until midnight to take advantage of one of the promotions listed above.

What do you think of the offers launched by GameStop today with the Advent Calendar?

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.