GameStop continues with its pre-Christmas initiative by renewing the Advent Calendar offersas will happen every day for the entire duration of the promotion until Christmas: among today’s discounts, December 11, 2022the presence of Nintendo Switch, Saints Row and various other games on offer.

You can find the offers of the day on this official page of the GameStop site. Those of today tend more to gaming hardware, therefore, with proposals that are not exactly the latest technology cry to tell the truth but which can be very useful especially for Christmas gifts. Among these we find PS4 slim version from 500 GB to 299.98 euros and offers on used products with Nintendo Switch in the standard version for 209.98 euros. It seems on the used front, we also see Xbox One S at 179.98 euros and Xbox One X at 219.98 euros.

As for games, the promotion aims above all at Saints Row, the reboot of the Volition series, offered for 29.98 euros on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and it’s not a bad proposition if you consider that it is a rather recent title.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, an image of the cast

Really remarkable too Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which can be purchased at the bargain price of 14.98 euros on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One.

Among the most recent titles we also find Goat simulator 3another decidedly recent game, which is being sold for the occasion today at 19.98 euros instead of around 30. Finally, among the most interesting discounts for today we point out the presence of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which can be purchased for 24, 98 euros for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S and One, an excellent opportunity for those wishing to try this particular spin-off action.