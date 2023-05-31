GameStop closes in Ireland And empty everythingwith discounts up to 40% which apparently also involve flagship products such as PS5 and Xbox Series X, available at a reduced price compared to the official price list.

It is not known what the reasons behind such a serious decision for the American chain, protagonist of a fourth quarter with results higher than expected: a situation that evidently does not concern the Irish territory.

Visiting the GameStop Ireland site it is possible to access the catalog of the online store and take a look at all the discounts available, but unfortunately there is no delivery of products outside Ireland.

The growth of the digital market has produced in recent years a sharp drop in sales of games in physical formatand it is clear that GameStop was the first to feel the pinch, trying to reinvent its stores to focus on product categories other than just video games.

Naturally it is possible that the Irish territory in particular has not responded to these changes as the chain expected, hence the decision to close its doors which, however, perhaps does not lay the foundations for a general crisis for the company.