The debate between those who support consoles digital-only are the future and those who believe that the classic optical reader is necessary for the world of video games are more open than ever: the CEO of GameStop USA.

Cohenon the his X accountcommented on the news that Apple phone charging cables will have to adapt to the standards of the rest of the smartphone market:

Big win for consumers. Consumers have also poured their hard-earned money into physical video games. Disc drives should be a must on consoles.

A statement considered by many to “pull the water to their own mill” as GameStop is the world’s leading company in distribution of video games in physical format.

The damage to this type of company has been considerable with the introduction of the PS5 All Digital, the Xbox Series S and the Nintendo Switch Lite and, for this reason, attempts are made to leverage the values ​​of consumer freedom to purchase.

If it is right to consider that All Digital consoles allow savings for users and companies, it is also true that in doing so, a monopoly of the gaming market which “cuts out” retailers such as GameStop.

Another factor on which GameStop’s policy is based and not only is the resale of second-hand: without physical formats, even the buying and selling of used video games would necessarily meet its end.