D.he stock market turmoil surrounding the shares of the American video game chain Gamestop is still preoccupying the supervisors and the federal government. The need for clarification is also high on the investor side. As can be seen from a request from the Left to the Federal Government, which the FAZ has received, the German stock exchange regulator Bafin had received 4426 complaints and information in connection with restrictions on trading in shares such as Gamestop by February 15.

At the end of January, trading in Gamestop and other volatile stocks such as Nokia or Blackberry was restricted or suspended by some brokers in America, but also in Germany. In the Gamestop case, the exchange of users on the Reddit Internet platform preceded a sharp rise in price.

According to the federal government, the German broker Trade Republic restricted the purchase of six shares from 5.45pm to 11pm on January 28, including Gamestop. This was justified by the fact that one wanted to counteract a possible overload and stabilize the connection to the trading center. As the Hamburg Stock Exchange confirmed in response to a request from the left-wing politician Fabio de Masi, there was actually a technical problem with the electronic trading system that day. The disturbance only existed until about 4.35 p.m. As for the suspension of trade, the Bafin is investigating the case – and also examining whether third parties have influenced Trade Republic’s business operations.

No evidence of tampering

The left-wing parliamentary group also wanted to know whether, to the knowledge of the federal government, German small investors had made themselves liable to prosecution in the Gamestop case. The Federal Government replies that discussions in Internet forums about trade intentions in and of themselves do not constitute market manipulation “unless untrue or misleading information is deliberately disseminated in the sense of information-based manipulation”.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, Esma, has generally advised that “organizing or executing coordinated strategies” with the aim of moving a course could be market manipulation. The Bafin evaluate “event-related” contributions in online forums. However, there are no specific indications that retail investors in Germany who have acquired Gamestop shares or options have committed a criminal offense under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Volume of high frequency trading not known

The trading volume of the Gamestop titles on German trading venues is of minor importance, the main market is in America. Therefore, in the view of the Federal Government, the EU ban on uncovered short sales does not apply to Gamestop. Here, too, the Bafin sees no evidence of market manipulation.

As can also be seen from the answers, the federal government does not know the volume of high-frequency trading in Germany. It only states that seven companies reported to the Bafin that they were engaged in high-frequency trading. It is worrying that the federal government does not have any current data on this, said Fabio de Masi. “This data evaluation would be essential to identify the need for regulatory action.”