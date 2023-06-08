The image of GameStop over the years it has certainly changed more than once. The chain of video game stores was a certainty in the environment until a few years ago but it has been since 2016 that the company’s future has become much more uncertain. In recent years there have been many internal changes to the chain but, after its resurrection in 2021, no one would have thought of other replacements on the upper floors in such a short period. Instead, there are three roles of great importance that have recently been replaced; The CEO of the company Matthew “Matt” FurlongThe head of the executive office and the general manager.

Matt Furlong’s post will now be filled by Ryan Cohen While Mark Robinson will occupy the other two positions. The new CEO is a Canadian entrepreneur who has owned the for two years now 10% of the company.

As far as layoffs are concerned, there is very little to say, GameStop has not released any official statements on the matter but in society it is a rather common practice and it must also be remembered that, despite the miraculous resurrection of two years ago, just recently they were closed several points of sale and this suggests that there was some problem in the economic management of the company. Once the new hierarchy has been re-established in GameStop, we can only hope that the historic chain will finally be able to find its stability and ensure the most rosy future possible.