The proposed promotions continue GameStop Advent Calendar. Among today’s offers, Saturday December 17, 2022we find gods bundled with Nintendo Switch OLED and various console games from the big N, such as Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing.

Among the bundles in promotion is that of Nintendo Switch OLED with Minecraft for 359.98 euros or even with a game of your choice between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet or Violet for 389.98 euros. Power A’s wired controllers are also on sale.

You can access the Advent Calendar offers from the GameStop.it official website, at this address. Below we have listed all the offers for December 17, 2022, which include Nintendo Switch consoles, accessories and games:

Splatoon 3 for 49.98 euros

Kirby and the Lost Land for 49.98 euros

Mario Party Superstars for 49.98 euros

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 49.98 euros

Ring Fit Adventure for 69.98 euros

Minecraft for Nintendo Switch for 24.98 euros

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for 49.98 euros

Controller Power A (Switch) – Kirby for 19.98 euros

Black and white Power A (Switch) controller for 16.98 euros

Nintendo Switch OLED with Minecraft for 359.98 euros

Nintendo Switch OLED with Nitnendo Switch Sports for 379.98 euros

Nintendo Switch OLED with game of your choice (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet, Violet) for 389.98 euros

Nintendo Switch OLED used for 309.98 euros

As usual, we remind you that the GameStop Advent Calendar offers change from day to day, so you have until midnight to take advantage of one of the promotions indicated above.

