GameStop continues, like every day, with its pre-Christmas promotional initiative through the new offers of Advent Calendarwhich today, December 16, 2022they also propose Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us 2 and various other games.

Find all the offers available today at this page of the GameStop sitewhile we point out here some of the most interesting.

The Last of Us Part II, an image from the game

In particular, it is a matter of discounts, today’s one, entirely focused on the PlayStation platforms, with some titles certainly of considerable interest.

We find Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 at the price of 24.98 eurosto tell the truth a price not far from the standard one, but then Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can be of considerable interest 29.98 euroswhich is about 10 euros less than its standard list price.

At 50% off, Minecraft for PS4 is also one to watch, priced at 14.98 euros for today on GameStop, but the truly unmissable offer, in case you don’t have it yet, is represented by The Last of Us 2: the Naughty Dog game, one of the best of the past generation, is sold for today at 4.98 eurosreally pulled back.

For the rest, there are also discounts on the Pulse 3D Wireless Headphones for PS5, available at 79.98 euros with a reduction of 10 euros compared to the standard price.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.