GameStop continues with its pre-Christmas promotional initiative through the new offers of Advent Calendarwhich today, December 12, 2022they propose Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and various other Nintendo Switch games.

The protagonists are above all the new chapters of the major videogame series dedicated to Pokémon therefore, which have recently broken every sales record with regard to exclusive games in general, selling over 10 million copies in three days of launch.

Despite the various technical problems encountered, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have therefore easily conquered the world, and the offer a 49.98 euros on the GameStop website it is particularly interesting for all those who aim to have the game for Christmas.

Pokémon Scarlet, a screenshot from the game

For the rest, the offers all remain in the Nintendo Switch area, as we can see in the official page dedicated to the GameStop Advent Calendar of today.

We find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 49.98 eurosplus Super Mario Odyssey for the same price, which is always 49.98 euros. The same amount is also asked for buy Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballbut also for another chapter of the series we are talking about above, or Reading Pokémon: Arceus.

Finally, we also note the presence of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 59.98 euros and the HORI steering wheel with pedals for Mario Kart at the price of 49.98 euros. It must be considered that the prices of Nintendo Switch games always remain rather stable even after months and years, so this could be a good opportunity to make purchases on this platform.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.