You can find all the details of the GameStop Advent Calendar offers for December 19th at this address . Let's see immediately what discounts you can expect for the day.

The holidays are getting closer and closer and this means (also) that the GameStop Italia Advent Calendar continues towards its end. Like every day there are new interesting promotions for video game enthusiasts.

Advent Calendar for December 19, 2023

MotoGP 23

Today the promotions are somewhat mixed, starting with some sports titles such as MotoGP 23 which costs only €19.98 for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. With €29.98 you can take it home instead Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged for all platforms, or add ten euros to get the Pure Fire Edition version.

The offer for is also interesting Hogwarts Legacywhich costs €29.98 in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, €39.98 in the PS5 and Xbox Series

Moving on to Activision Blizzard, we can find Call of Duty Modern Warfare III at 69.98 for all platforms and Diablo IV at €54.98 for PS4 (cross-gen bundle), PS5 and Xbox.

Finally, for €19.98 you can purchase a EgoGear SC10 RGB controller black.