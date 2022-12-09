They continue Advent Calendar offers from GameStop. Among today’s discounts, Friday December 9, 2022we also find Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The offer on the Guerrilla Games title is particularly interesting since you can buy it at 29.98 euros the PS4 version and then download the free update to the PS5 version. All of this, among other things, just in time to enter the Forbidden West before the arrival of Burning Shores, the new expansion of Horizon Forbidden West.

You can access the Advent Calendar offers from here. Below we have listed all the promotions valid for today, December 9, 2022 which, in addition to video games, also include used consoles and gaming steering wheels.

Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 for 39.98 euros

Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 for 29.98 euros

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 for 39.98 euros

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 for 29.98 euros

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PS5, PS4 and Xbox for 65.98 euros

MotoGP 22 for PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox for 24.98 euros

PS4 500GB used for 199.98 euros

PS4 Slim 500GB used for 239.98

Used Xbox One S White 500GB for 179.98 euros

Xbox One X used for 219.98 euros

Nintendo Switch Neon used for 209.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Apex at 94.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Overdrive (compatible with Xbox Series X|S) for 94.98 euros

Gran Turismo 7

We remind you that the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar they change every dayso if you are interested you have until midnight to buy one of the above games at a discounted price.

What do you think of the promotions launched by GameStop today?

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.