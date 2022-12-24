GameStop has unveiled the latest set of promotions of his Advent Calendarwhich ends today. Among the offers of December 24th we find God of War: Ragnarok, FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

To this links find all the active offers today. In particular, it is possible to buy God of War: Ragnarok for PS5 at the price of 49.98 euros, against the standard 81 euros. The offers dedicated to Need for Speed ​​Unbound, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and so on are less attractive, given that in many cases the savings are practically only 5 euros.

God of War: Ragnarok for PS5 for 49.98 euros

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home – Cosmic Edition for Switch for 34.98 euros

Just Dance 2023 Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch for 34.98 euros

Nintendo Switch Sports for 39.98 euros

Need for Speed ​​Unbound for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 49.98 euros

FIFA 23 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for 49.98 euros

FIFA 23 for PC for 39.98 euros (digital code)

FIFA 23 for PS4 and Xbox One for 39.98 euros

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch for 27.98 euros

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One for 65.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Apex at 94.98 euros

Hori steering wheel – Racing Wheel Overdrive (Xbox) for 94.98 euros

Advent Calendar offers end today same, Saturday 24 December 2022, so if you’re interested you have until midnight to buy one of the titles mentioned above at a discounted price.

What do you think of the offers launched by GameStop today with the Advent Calendar? Let us know in the comments below.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.