GameStop continues, like every day, with its pre-Christmas promotional initiative through the new offers of Advent Calendarwhich today, December 22, 2022they also propose Elden Ring, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and various other games.

Find all the offers available today at this page of the GameStop sitewhile we point out here some of the most interesting.

Elden Ring has recently been updated with the addition of the Colosseum

These are very interesting titles but, to tell the truth, the discount rate applied is not exactly shocking in this case.

However, if you need some last minute purchases before Christmas, the choice proposed today is certainly not to be underestimated. There is talk, so to speak, of the 2022 Game of the Year with Elden Ring, which can be purchased at price Of 44.98 euroswith a price reduction that is not very incisive but still important.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is also very interesting, with the new chapter of Ubisoft’s XCOM-style turn-based strategy for Nintendo Switch which can now be purchased at 34.98 euros on the GameStop website. Next, among the highlights of today we also find Splatoon 3 for 49.98 euros and the stainless Minecraft for 25.98 euros in various formats.

On the front accessorieswe point out the presence of 10 euro discount each for the Wireless Power A Controller for PS4 and for the Steelseries Arctis 7P + Wireless Headset.

