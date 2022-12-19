The Advent Calendar offers Of GameStop continue and today, Monday 19 December 2022allow you to buy several thick titles, including Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

You will be able to access all the offers from today’s GameStop Advent Calendar at this address. Below we have listed all the promotions active on December 19, 2022:

Elden Ring (standard and Launch Edition) for 40.98 euros for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One (free next-gen upgrade) for 19.98 euros

Far Cry 6 (standard and Yara Edition) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One for 14.98 euros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One for 14.98 euros

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition for PS4, Xbox One and Switch for 19.98 euros

Tekken 7 for PS4 for 17.98 euros

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Cosmic Edition for 39.98 euros

Just Dance 2023 Edition for Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for 34.98 euros

NB: the GameStop page dedicated to today’s promotions also includes products that are not actually on sale, which we have not listed above.

We remind you that the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar they change every dayso if you are interested in one of those listed above, you have until midnight today to take advantage of it.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.