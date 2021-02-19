Halloween may have been about four months ago but Gamesplanet is choosing to celebrate all things spooky once again for the start of its 15-year anniversary sale. It’s the first of a handful of themed promotions that will be taking place throughout the year.

At 15 years old, Gamesplanet would be legally allowed to watch movies that feature strong threat and horror according to the BBFC – and that certainly applies to some of the games it has chosen to feature in the latest sale.

The best offer of the lot is the lowest ever price we’ve seen for Resident Evil 3 on PC. Now, while the remake of the PS1 era survival horror didn’t quite get the blood pumping as much as Resident Evil 2, it still has its moments of brilliance. At a massive 75 per cent off? We’ll take that.

If it’s Leon and Claire’s worst nightmare that you’d rather experience, then you can also find Resident Evil 2 for £ 11.20. Then, at the more recent end of the timeline – and good preparation for Resident Evil Village – there’s Resident Evil 7 for £ 5.25.

Elsewhere in the sale, if you missed the opportunity to grab it for free a while back then Little Nightmares is dirt cheap at £ 2.99. It’s extremely competent and exceedingly unsettling follow up, Little Nightmares 2, is discounted by 10 per cent.

Then there are the various savings to be had across the likes of the Doom, Dark Souls, Dead Rising and Dying Light franchises.

That barely scratches the surface, though, so do have a peek at the full sale at Gamesplanet – if you dare. All of these offers will be available until next Friday.

Oh, and as an added bonus, if you enter the voucher code “ZOMFREE” at the checkout when buying a game from the promotion you’ll also get a copy of Ultimate Zombie Defense for free!

