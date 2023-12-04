Even before the mass of players discovered that they could play on the move with PlayStation Portalthere were numerous realities (almost all Asian) that allow us to play with our consoles wherever and whenever we want thanks to mobile controller.

Of various shapes and quality, these are, as you surely know, real pads designed for our smartphones which, thanks to the Sony And Microsoft (but not only) they give us an almost complete gaming experience in the palm of our hand.

One of these companies is GameSir who offers us today his latest creation, the G8 Galileo which we discover immediately.

Unboxing and contents of Gamesir G8 Galileo

Because of this G8in addition to a high-sounding name, GameSir he also created a rather spectacular package. With box and outer box, the product is presented to us first through a photo that shows it already installed with a smartphone and then through a phrase of those that arise from long brainstorming sessions with marketing and which invites us to measure everything that is measurable and make the rest measurable. What else would it be if not a quote attributed to Galileo Galilei who spoke of it as the basis of his own scientific method.

Once we open the cardboard package we find our controller lying there G8 with the analogues well protected by a foam pad and others three interchangeable analog sticks of various sizes. Apart from this, in the cardboard box in the center there is a sticker and a skimpy but essential manual, we will see why later.

The presence of interchangeable analogues immediately brings us to the first feature of this Galileo G8that is, the presence of a magnetic body, which can be dismantled easily and quickly and which could also, in the future, give us the possibility of replacing the chassis with more colorful or themed ones.

As for the controller itself, once you hold it the perceived quality is very high: the plastics are solid as is the feel of the analogues and buttons. The design resembles a mix of successful elements such as Xbox for the key layout, SuperNintendo for the colors and a pinch of Steam Decks due to the presence of two other backbones located on the back of the pad, fully customizable.

The housing for the smartphone is very large, with a spring that extends it making it compatible with all devices on the market and has a rubber insert to protect the phone connected as well as a practical space that is left for all those devices equipped with protruding cameras.

Also, very cleverly, to prevent the door USB Type-C subjected to stress, the connector is mobile so it can adapt to any telephone without problems.

To top it all off, they are housed on the lower part of the controller a second USB-C port for charging the smartphone during use and an audio jack for using wired headphones.

Usage

As already mentioned, once you have picked up the GameSir Galileo G8 it returns a good feeling, essentially that of a console pad. Installation is simple and use is immediatewith some distinctions.

The G8 it works in three distinct modes, depending on the use we want to make of it: we have the mode G-Touch which (sometimes used improperly as we will see later) is the one to be used for titles only touch screen and emulates its touches via hardware,mode PS for use with the app PS Remote Play and finally the mode Android which, with its green colour, as well as for the robot’s smartphones, is useful for example for playing with Xbox Cloud.

As I said previously, the short manual becomes important in this case because, counter-intuitively, despite numerous physical buttons available, changing modes must be done with a combination of keys. We must therefore press the start and “select” buttons until the color of the LEDs changes, indicating which mode is active: blue For that G-Touchgreen as already mentioned for the mode Android And white For that PS.

Once we have selected the mode we need, that’s it, we can start playing immediately without problems; the commands are precise and without input lag exactly as if we were playing on console; the only element missing is vibration, but we must always remember that we are playing with a smartphone and not with a real console.

Companion app

To be honest and precise, There is also an official application whose use is however very limited. The app of the same name, which we find is via QR Code printed in the manual which with the classic search on the stores, It basically serves to update the pad’s firmware and in a residual manner to map the keys or check its sensitivity and change the type of commands by selecting that one standard or that Switcheswith neither really having any use.

Among other things, many parts of the app are either not accessible to us Westerners or are not directly present, reporting to error messages in Chinese as in the case of the tutorial relating to our product.

It is impossible to create an account because although the geographical areas of the whole world are entered, the app does not recognize anything other than the China so any extra features are also not accessible.

But honestly, we can easily do without it because, in addition to leading us to the store, the app is made up of two other pages: the first briefly summarizes the certified qualifications for use with our G8divided according to the platforms (Xbox Cloud, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now), the status of Triple A etc.

In the second screen, however, the application shows us all the gaming applications downloaded on the phone for a quick start; even in this case, everything is easily avoidable, taking into account how the system often starts apps incorrectly or randomly. One case among all is that of the app PlayStation which is started in compatibility mode, i.e G-Touch which makes it completely unusable.

