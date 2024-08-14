Next week it will finally take place Gamescom and, as in past years, Geoff Keighley will be performing the Opening Night Live on August 20th. In this way, It has been confirmed that we will have a couple of surprises at this presentation, something that has excited more than one person.

Via his official Twitter account, Keighley confirmed that the Gamescom opening ceremony will not only give us a new look at projects we already know, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, but we will also see a couple of surprises that will captivate all those interested.

This has been met with positive reception. Recall that last year’s Opening Night Live was devoid of any unexpected announcements, so the reception of the event was worse than expected. Fortunately, it seems that this will not be the case this time around. Although there are not many details at the moment, Atlus is expected to reveal a completely new project in this edition.

While PlayStation and Nintendo are not present at Gamescom, Xbox will be thereso we could well have information related to titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the expansion of Starfield. We can only wait. We remind you that Opening Night Live will take place on August 20, 2024. In related news, Xbox reveals its plans for this event. Likewise, this is how much it costs to show a trailer at Gamescom.

Gamescom could be a great event for unexpected surprises. Considering there are only a couple of big events left in the year, it’s also possible that big companies are saving their biggest reveals for The Game Awards or even Tokyo Game Show.

