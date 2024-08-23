With Gamescom 2024 still underway, the organization has revealed the dates of next year’s edition with a poster visible directly in the rooms where the event takes place. Take a pen and paper and write down: Gamescom 2025 will take place from Wednesday 20th to Sunday 24th August 2025 . Considering that no other indications have been given, it will always be held in Cologne in the spaces of the Koelnmesse, a huge structure that gamers have now learned to know and appreciate since it has always hosted it.

The obvious return

Gamescom’s return in 2025 is quite a foregone conclusion, considering that we are talking about the The world’s largest consumer video game trade showwhich annually counts hundreds of thousands of attendees. It’s hard to say whether the next edition will have more events than the current one, which was quite poor in this regard. Opening Night Live and Future Games Show aside, only Microsoft held livestreams from the fair, with Nintendo and Sony not even attending.

The poster with the dates of Gamescom 2025

That said, this year’s edition was quite rich in significant announcements, between the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, the announcement of Mafia: The Old Country (which will be dubbed in Sicilian) and that of Borderlands 4. In short, there was no shortage of meat.

The next edition could be particularly relevant, thanks to the arrival on the market of the new Nintendo hardware, Nintendo Switch 2 or Super Nintendo Switch if you prefer, and that of Sony, namely PS5 Pro. In short, There will be a lot to talk about between the end of 2024 and the whole of 2025.