We have known for a few months that the Gamescom would be back in physical version in August of this year, exactly from 24 to 28 August. Now that we get closer to this date, we also discover some more details.

As happened for the “non E3”, also in August a long awaited event by fans will return, namely the Gamescom Opening Night Live. Through Twitter it is the good Geoff Keighley to break the news, as he will return as a presenter. The show is set for 23 Augustthe night before Gamescom starts.

So what should we expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live? “game announcements, world premieres and more” according to Keighley. This year we know that publishers like Microsoft, Bandai Namco and Ubisoft will participate, but we are still waiting for a possible list.

In one month!@gamescom Opening Night Live streams Tuesday, August 23! We are LIVE from Kolenmesse in Cologne, Germany with thousands of fans for a night of game announcements, world premieres and more on a huge stage! Much more info soon – very excited to be back in person! pic.twitter.com/7cjOX7WUBp – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 26, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As always, we at Eurogamer will follow the event, so stay tuned with us for everything that will be shown.

Source: GamingBolt