As you may have seen, E3 did not take place again this year, but at least we have it Gamescom 2022 to look forward to. And according to the show host, Geoff Keighleythe opening night will be one to remember.

The host revealed a couple of information about theOpening Night Live of Gamescom. No important information was revealed, but we now know that the live will last two hours with over 30 games presented.

We know that Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds will take the stage to announce its latest game, a new IP. Details are still scarce, as expected, but the developer’s official Twitter account has posted a couple of information about the game that will soon be announced.

It will be a game that deviates from what Unknown Worlds is best known for – Subnautica, a first-person survival game – as the new IP, as yet unnamed, will be a turn-based sci-fi strategy game. For the rest, we’ll have to wait until the show to find out more.

We also know that Sonic Frontiers will show up on stage during the two-hour stream with new information and another look at the game. We can expect a trailer and maybe even a release date.

On Tuesday, August 23, @gamescom Opening Night Live streams LIVE from Germany. 🔵 2 hour live show

🔵 Thousands of fans in the audience!

🔵 30+ games on stage If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans. Buy them here: https://t.co/crQarVvABg pic.twitter.com/x8YV3I8j9d – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Gamescom makes its big comeback this year after becoming a digital-only show during the pandemic. The return to the Koelnmesse will be appreciated by all fans and professionals, but for those who cannot participate, the show will be broadcast in live streaming on August 23 at 8pm Italian time.

Source: Dualshockers.