If you want to see the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast, just go to YouTube or Twitch. There it will be streaming simultaneously so you don’t miss any of the new revelations. Without being from Mexico City, you can see it at 12 in the afternoon. Here we share the times in which the transmission begins for other time zones.

11AM PT

2 PM ET

7PM BST

8 PM CET

4 AM AET (from August 23)

Like every year, the Gamescom Opening Night Live It will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. According to him, the show will focus on game reveals that have already been announced, but will show several new features. We even already know of some titles that will be present.

It should be noted that although an official duration was not shared, the events of past years can give us a clue. The one in 2022 was two hours long with over 30 game announcements, so this one will surely be similar. So go accommodating your schedule.

What can we expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live?

So far only two big games have been confirmed to be at Gamescom Opening Night Live. These are Alan Wake I and Black Myth: Wukongwho will receive a new detailed look at their gameplay during the event. Of course that is not the only thing we can expect.

Source: Remedy

Geoff Keighley assured that there will be news about games coming out in the next 12 months. So we would not be surprised to receive news about Super Mario Wonder, Armored Core VI, Starfield, Lies of P either Mortal Kombat 1. What would you like to know in this evening?

