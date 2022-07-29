How much does it cost to show a game sponsored during the Gamescom Opening Night Live? According to the data shared publicly by the organizer, for thirty seconds you have to shell out 85,000 euros.

THE prices “decrease” as the minutes increase. For 60 seconds, € 125,000 is required, while Gamescom Opening Night Live asks “only” € 165,000 for 90 seconds of footage. For two minutes you get to 210,000 euros. We specify that we are talking about those sponsored games / products, not every single trailer shown during the event.

Gamescom, in a statement to PCGamer.com, avoided explaining it in depth, but confirmed that most of the games shown at the event have their own space so free. The American newspaper, which manages the PC Gamer Show, confirms the procedure: a good part of what is shown has an editorial space, while a minor part is included as sponsorship / advertising.

It is perfectly normal for Gamescom to run the event (which we remember cost a lot) in this way. What is not normal is the fact that the information has been placed on a site accessible to all. These are usually details that are kept “hidden”. You can see the information shared via Twitter.

Turning instead to the costs for a live presence within Gamescom, the cheapest version (which requires booking in advance) to place a stand costs € 149.50 per square meter. However, if you exceed 500 or 1,000 square meters, there are discounts. If you stay outside, you pay 72 euros instead.

Finally, there is also a “digital partner package“from 900 euros that allows you to use the Gamescom brand or participate in operations such as” cooperations with Steam and other platforms “(for example for special themed discounts). It also seems that there are” special offers for indies “.

Finally, we remind you of the date of the Gamescom Opening Night 2022.