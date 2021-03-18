Gamescom will kick off again this year with another Geoff Keighley-fronted festival.

The presenter’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show will return for a second year on Tuesday, 24th August, before the Cologne-based convention officially takes place on the 25th to 29th August.

Writing on Twitter, Keighley promised “a spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news and surprises”. It will follow Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, due around E3 time, and precedes Keighley’s Game Awards, which come down your chimney every December.

Gamescom itself, meanwhile, is listing its show as a “hybrid event”, for now: a mix of online and physical show aspects with limited in-person attendance. Gamescom also planned a hybrid event last year, before switching to entirely digital as the year wore on.

Which in-person elements, if any, ultimately take place this year will likely depend on Europe’s ongoing rollout of coronavirus vaccines. See you online in August!

It’s official: I am returning to produce and host @gamescom Opening Night Live. We’ll see you live on Tuesday, August 24 for a spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news and surprises. More news later this summer! pic.twitter.com/yJMVDmW7nK – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 18, 2021