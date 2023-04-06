Through a post on Twitter, Geoff Keighley announced the date on which theOpening Night Live from the Gamescom 2023, the opening event of the Cologne event. Mark it on your calendar: the appointment is fixed at Tuesday 22 August.

Keighley, who is the organizer as well as the host of the event, has not shared further details at the moment, but we can expect an evening live full of announcements, games and trailers as in previous years.

“Opening Night Live returns live on Tuesday 22 August from Koelnmesse in Germany,” reads Keighley’s tweet. “I am thrilled to be back in Cologne with the fans and the industry, streaming video game news directly to you.”

Gamescom 2023 is scheduled between 23 and 27 August at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. In addition to the Opening Night Live, the fair will offer other events broadcast live and will allow the press to try out some of the games arriving in stores in the following months, so it will be a week full of events not to be missed.

As usual, we will follow everything with great passion, ready to report the most important news on our pages and to comment live with you on the conferences on our Twitch channel