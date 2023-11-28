It is well known that among the events that are still held related to video games, one of the best is Gamescom, which takes place year after year in Cologne Germany, but unfortunately for some fans, it is basically impossible to travel to Europe to get to said place. And that leads us to an announcement that people did not see coming, since the celebration in a country that is closer to the one we imagine.

It was announced that this celebration of games is going to expand to Latin America, this with a kind of collaboration with Big Festivalbringing all the possible content that is also included in the main edition of Germanyso companies like PlayStation and Nintendo could be present. On the other hand, the location of the expo will be Sao Paulo Expologically located in Brazilso some people will not be able to attend, unless they have sufficient resources.

Although it is going to be held in this country, it has been mentioned that the event is focused on Latin America, something that some have not found to be too consistent. The dates on which it will be carried out will be June 26 to 30, 2024. Waiting for a positive response from the audience, this so that more Latin American countries are selected for future editions, since apparently it would move in some way within the continent.

Let’s go Brazil! 🇧🇷 gamescom is taking over the world, and now Brazil is joining in on the fun with gamescom latam! 🌎🎮 pic.twitter.com/6e98bbSx7Y — gamescom (@gamescom) November 28, 2023

Here what was mentioned by Felix FalkCEO of games, The German Gaming Industry Association:

We are looking forward to bringing gamescom to Brazil together with our partners. Latin America and especially Brazil are exciting emerging markets: the video game community and industry are growing strongly, and gamescom latam will become the home of both, in addition to many guests from around the world.

It is worth mentioning that in recent years Brazil has had relevance within the world of video game events, so much so that the B.G.S.and just this year companies like SEGA joined the party with demos of Persona 5 Tactic and 3 ReloadAlso, as strange as it may seem, Nintendo brought his demonstration Super Mario Bros. Wondersomething that has not happened in years with respect to Latin America

Via: Gamescom

Editor’s note: This gives hope that the game will take place in Mexico, but it is very possible that there are people who want to invest in this type of thing, since Gamescom is more about celebrating video games, and not applications with microtransactions.