The organizers of Gamescom Latam announced that the 2024 edition will take place between June 26 and 30. Likewise, they shared their schedules, which will vary depending on the date.

This is how on June 27 and 28 it will be from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Brazil time, while on the 29th and 30th it will change from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

As for the headquarters, it will be at the São Paulo Expo, at Km. 1.5, Rod. two Imigrantes – Vila Água Funda in this Brazilian city.

The inaugural presentation will be the Gamescom Latam Countdown 2024 and will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 26 with Brazilian time. This will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of this video game fair.

Tiago Leifert will be your host and it is confirmed that there will be previews of AAA video games as well as independent ones. Leifert can also be expected to conduct various interviews with various personalities.

Fountain: Gamescom Latam.

The Gamescom Latam Countdown 2024, which will last around an hour, will have the appearance of multiple video games never before revealed.

It will also show the main milestones of the event, which will take place for the first time on Brazilian soil.

In addition to the news and announcements, fans and video game lovers will be able to participate in a meet & greet with Tiago Leifert. This will take place on June 29 inside the São Paulo Expo.

First batch of income released on site! 🙌💥

The biggest gaming event in the world, which is already happening in Germany, is coming to Brazil! Gamescom latam takes place from June 26 to 30, not São Paulo Expo! Guarantee your income for the revolution of two games in: https://t.co/cAbFhiQuAb pic.twitter.com/AKgZcRhbh4 — gamescomlatam (@gamescomlatam) March 5, 2024

The first batch of Gamescom Latam tickets are now available and visitors can purchase them for individual visits.

This can be on Thursday (27th), Friday (28th), Saturday (29th) or Sunday (30th) or purchase the combo of four tickets valid for the four days of the event (Thursday to Sunday).

Fountain: Gamescom Latam.

The value of the first batch for individual days is 150 reais (MX$506.16) for the full ticket, 75 reais (MX$253.08) for the half-price ticket.

The combo tickets cost 530 reais (MX$1,788.43) for a full ticket or 265 reais (MX894.22) for half price.

