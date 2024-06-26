The first edition of Gamescom for Latin America is here and its Countdown will show content from some of the largest video game companies, such as: Bandai Namco, Krafton, Atari and Ubisoft.

Among the news from some of the video game companies like those mentioned above, we could have unreleased content that many fans are waiting for. Probably showing new information about titles like Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO either Star Wars Outlaws from Bandai Namco and Ubisoft.

The first Gamescom Latam Countdown will take place on June 26, 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil. Its opening show will start at 3:30 pm (Central Mexico Time).

Source: gamescom latam

The event will be presented by the former voice of the narrator of FIFA games during 2012 to 2020 in Portuguese, Tiago Leifert; which, in addition to presenting the event, will also interview live big names in the industry to learn more exclusive details about the new releases that are being developed.

Where can I see the Gamescom Latam Countdown?

He Gamescom Latam Countdown It will be broadcast on multiple official channels, highlighting its website and the channel Youtube from Gamescom Latam completely live.

So you know, we recommend that you clear your calendar this Wednesday, June 26, that the next big video game presentation exclusive to our region It’s already around the corner. We hope to have more information in the coming days about this event that could be a differentiator and a watershed, since Latin America can be a place neglected by many publishers.

