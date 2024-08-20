Das ist nicht ganz selbstverständlich. Die während der Corona-Pandemie noch vor Kraft strotzende Videospielbranche – was gab es während der Lockdowns schon anderes zu tun? – musste in den vergangenen beiden Jahren kräftig Federn lassen. Nach rund 10.500 Entlassungen im vergangenen Jahr sind es dieses Jahr schon 11.400 Branchenmitarbeiter, die ihre Stellen verloren haben, nach dem Zahlenwerk des Blogs „Game Industry Layoffs“.

Umsätze sind nicht wie geplant gestiegen, Kosten für die Entwicklung von Spielen steigen dagegen zunehmend. Hochwertige Titel verlangen gut und gern mehr als 200 Millionen Dollar an Investitionen, wie aus durchgestochenen Gerichtsdokumenten des japanischen Unterhaltungs- und Elektronikunternehmens Sony hervorgeht. Entwicklungszyklen von fünf Jahren oder länger sind nicht unüblich – ohne dass mit der laufenden Entwicklung auch nur ein Cent verdient wird.

Elefantengroße Käfer und böhmische Dörfer

So ist in diesem Jahr zu beobachten, dass auch kleinere Titel reüssieren können. Der kooperative Third-Person-Shooter „Helldivers 2“ des rund 120 Mitarbeiter zählenden Entwicklers Arrowhead Game Studios, in dem sich die Bevölkerung der Super-Erde Horden von elefantengroßen Käfern und Killerrobotern erwehren muss, schlug Anfang des Jahres ein wie Raumschiffbeschuss aus dem Orbit. Die Parallelen zur Science-Fiction-Militärsa­tire „Starship Troopers“ sind dabei offensichtlich. Und so verwundert es nicht, dass der ähnlich gelagerte Third-Person-Shooter „Starship Troopers: Extermination“ von Knights Peak Interactive sich dieses Jahr ein Stück vom Kuchen zurückerobern will und auf der Gamescom präsent ist.

In die andere Richtung des Zeitstrahls entführt Warhorse Studios mit seinem Mittelalterspiel „Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2“. Im Böhmen des frühen 15. Jahrhunderts begleiten Spieler wieder den Schmiedesohn Heinrich. Schon der Vorgänger des Spiels, das Ende dieses Jahres erscheinen soll, kam ohne Zauberer und Drachen aus. Stattdessen schreiben sich die Entwickler auf die Fahnen, möglichst akkurat das mittelalterliche Böhmen abzubilden – soweit dies auf Basis der vorhandenen Quellen möglich ist. Ein bisschen Mittelalterromantik darf vermutet werden. Eingebettet ist die Geschichte um Heinrich in einen Bürgerkrieg gegen den römisch-deutschen Kaiser Sigismund von Luxemburg.

Henry and the Bohemian villages: “Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2” wants to recreate medieval Czech Republic as accurately as possible. Screenshot FAZ/Plaion

Warhorse Studios, based in Prague, is just one example of the booming developer scene in Eastern Europe. Traditionally, the United States and Japan dominate the market, but games from other regions are increasingly finding favor. Games are also coming from war-torn Ukraine. As in the previous year, there will be a Ukrainian pavilion in the trade visitor area, where developers from the country can talk to interested industry representatives.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many developers either moved to the less affected west of the country or moved abroad. For example, “STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl” is being developed by GSC Game World in Prague. The game, in which players play a survival fighter in the wilderness around the damaged nuclear reactor of the future Chernobyl, was announced 14 years ago and is due to be released this November. The developers told the FAZ about game development in times of war that for them it is part of the fight to continue to promote Ukrainian cultural assets, which they also include games. The founders of GSC Game World started out as self-taught programmers. From their garage, the mathematicians developed a series of games that has a loyal fan base and is now being presented at one of the largest stands, Microsoft’s, at Gamescom.

The big ones are holding back this year

In fact, other major suppliers are staying away from the fair this year because of the relative lull – sales for the entire industry rose by 0.6 percent last year, and many projects in development are not yet ready to be presented. Sony and its Japanese competitor Nintendo do not have their own stands. Of the three console manufacturers, only Microsoft is present. The company has been one of the most active in acquiring developers in recent years. The most expensive takeover in the company’s history was completed last autumn. Microsoft spent almost 70 billion dollars on the developer Activision Blizzard alone.

A separate cinema at the Microsoft stand will show demonstrations, for example of “Starfield: Shattered Space”, the expansion to the science fiction role-playing game from last year, or of the new part of the first-person shooter series “Doom”. In addition to “STALKER”, there are a number of other things you can touch. Fans of the action role-playing game “Diablo IV” will get a taste of the new expansion “Vessel of Hatred”. Three days before everyone else, visitors can test the expansion “The War Within” of the classic online role-playing game “World of Warcraft”. And in “Planet Coaster 2”, players take on the role of an architect who is tasked with building roller coasters with the fastest loops and steepest curves in theme parks.

Where you don’t have to wait too long

The French publisher and developer Ubisoft is also promising bombast. With “Star Wars: Outlaws”, which is due to be released on August 30th, the company is presenting another title from the universe of the Jedi Knights and evil Sith. Players slip into the role of the crook Kay Vess, who has to do business with shady organizations on several planets and works her way through a cross-section of the Star Wars cosmos by sneaking, shooting and riding a speeder bike.

Wormy: Kay Vess from “Star Wars: Outlaws” has certainly seen better days. Screenshot FAZ/Ubisoft Entertainment

The spacious Indie Arena Booth in Hall 10.2 is still an insider tip. Independent developers, often with a team of one person, present their smaller projects in a shared space. But just because there aren’t thousands of people working on the games, the small team sizes don’t mean that there aren’t any gems to be found here. On the contrary: Among the games on display are some that shine with innovative game concepts. Most of the time, all you need is a brilliant idea and good implementation to be able to spend hours playing a game.

The big advantage of the Indie Arena Booth is that visitors will look in vain for signs saying “60 minutes waiting time from here”. The many game stations spread out the crowds. They invite you to stroll around and try things out. It’s not uncommon for a developer to be standing nearby, ready for a chat. All genres are on offer, from jump ‘n’ run to strategy or skill games to digital novels.

Relax with a tractor ride or an Atlantic flight

The Germans’ love for everything in which they can lose themselves in the smallest details is unbroken. Simulation games are among the most popular genres in this country and at the trade fair. In “Farming Simulator 25” from Giants Software, hobby farmers can once again cultivate their fields to their heart’s content in the latest version of the successful series. According to the Swiss developer, real farmers make up a large proportion of the customer base. As in previous years, a large tractor will again be on hand at the trade fair stand to show all interested parties the way.

Anyone looking for a more aerial career can get their virtual pilot’s license at the Microsoft stand. The latest edition of “Flight Simulator” puts players in the cockpits of a variety of flying machines. The flight simulator, which is one of the oldest series of such simulation games outside the professional sector, impresses with its technical finesse and high level of detail. Great importance is placed on the correct representation of the aircraft, and also on their realistic behavior in a wide range of weather conditions.

Empty box: The new version of “Flight Simulator” is likely to be one of the most impressive games at the fair in technical terms. Microsoft

In the last version from 2020, the developers at Asobo Studio impressed with a Microsoft cloud connection that fed the game with real map and weather data and delivered a previously unknown graphic quality. The bar is therefore set high for the new part. This time, a wide range of aviation jobs will be available to choose from: firefighting missions, heavy cargo flights, turns with hot air balloons or rescue flights are among the options.

Anyone who wants to touch real machines will probably find hardware manufacturers and dealers in some of the halls. Gaming equipment has now come a long way from the grey and black monoliths under desks. Custom-made computers usually stand on desks and are equipped with a glass front through which you can marvel at the inner workings. Not only are the components such as graphics cards, fans and processors modified so that everything fits together in imaginative harmony. Cables also snake neatly along straight paths, everything is tastefully put in the right light with LED lights, and on top of that the devices run without any noise. As quiet as the computer is, the mechanical keyboard with the correct clatter can be just as loud, such as those produced by the Upper Palatinate manufacturer Cherry.

Gamescom opens up for old-style games

This year, things will be even more analogue in a new area for board and tabletop role-playing games. The organizers of Gamescom see great potential in the intersection of digital and analogue games. Both sides have been mutually beneficial for some time. One of the most successful games of last year, “Baldur’s Gate 3,” is based on the tabletop role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons,” which is published by the toy manufacturer Hasbro. Conversely, there is also an extremely successful card game based on the “Pokémon” phenomenon. Of course, there are also classic board games to try out, such as those published by Ravensburger.