Presenting a one-minute trailer at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live costs € 125,000, according to Gamescom itself. This is the price that partners (aka sponsors) have to pay to secure a spot in Geoff Keighley’s initial livestream, which lasted two hours last year and included more than thirty titles.

There is nothing strange if a sponsor pays astronomical figures for just one minute of trailers in a show of such magnitude that it brings them visibility all over the world as Gamescom is one of the most anticipated events during the year where many new ones are presented. titles or updates on their release dates.

However, there are costs for all budgets, if you can tell us so. If you choose to present a 30-second trailer, the amount to be paid will be 85,000 euros, while if you want to invest a good chunk of your budget in advertising, you can reach ninety seconds of video with the remarkable sum of 165,000 euros.

However, Gamescom reports that not all trailers are exhibited for a fee, and that indeed most are shown for free, and that these events cost hundreds of thousands of euros.

