Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/23/2023 – 5:36 am

Country is invited to Gamescom 2023, in Germany, where it will be represented by almost 60 companies. Electronic games event brings together more than 1,200 international exhibitors and should attract hundreds of thousands of gamers.Under the slogan “games of international quality”, Gamescom, the biggest games event in Europe, opens its doors to the world this Wednesday (23 /08) in Cologne. More than 1,220 exhibitors from 63 countries exhibit their new products in an area of ​​230,000 square meters to an eager public, who will be able to test first-hand games yet to debut on the market.

“This year’s Gamescom is, more than ever, a portrait of international gaming culture: dynamic, international, creative, multifaceted and huge,” says Felix Falk, CEO of the German gaming industry association, which is one of the organizers of the fair.

That the fair took place again this year was not obvious: E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), in Los Angeles, which for decades was the most important event in the electronic games area, has not been resumed since the pandemic – several companies have tested during this period, the launch of games via live stream, and since then formats such as “Nintendo Direct”, “State of Play”, “Xbox Games Showcase”, “State of Unreal” or “Ubisoft Forward” have consolidated in the market.

Faced with this new scenario, face-to-face events are no longer strictly necessary for the promotion strategies of manufacturers and publishers. Cooperating with streamers allowed companies to reach their target audience directly – and spending less than they would have to shell out for the extra production of a demo version and an international tour to promote the product at trade fairs. That’s why big names like Sony Interactive Entertainment (Playstation), Electronic Arts (“EA Sports FC 24”), Epic Games (“Fortnite”), Take Two (“Grand Theft Auto”) and Activision Blizzard (“Call of Duty”) do not participate in Gamescom.

Brazil represented by almost 60 companies

Brazil is the first Latin American country to appear as an official partner of Gamescom – its national games industry, concentrated especially in the field of computer and mobile games, has registered strong growth in recent years; there are currently more than a thousand companies in the sector – there were 133 in 2014 –, employing around 13,200 people and increasingly focused on the international market, thanks to digital distribution channels.

According to the report “Brazil: Game Industry Report 2022”, more than half of the national studios survive on their own, without the help of state subsidies and with resources from entrepreneurs, family, friends and investors. It is for this reason that there are no major Brazilian games represented at the event – ​​the so-called AAA games, blockbusters from the gamer world such as “Elden Ring” or “Hogwarts Legacy”, have development costs of at least 100 million dollars. These budgets are far from the reality of Brazilian studios, which mostly produce indie – or alternative – games, often in pixel graphics or in a comic style.

The Brazilian delegation that will be at Gamescom is made up of almost 60 studios that will present games of different genres: horror, rhythm, roleplay, jump&run in 2D and the eccentric and cozy simulator “Gaucho and the Grassland”. The latter should appeal to the German public, who enjoy simulation games – no wonder the “Landwirtschaft-Simulator” is also represented at the event.

Already major exhibitors such as Bandai Namco Entertainment (“Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon”, “Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections”), Microsoft (“Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty”, “Forza Motorsport”, “Immortals of Aveum” , “Payday 3”, “STALKER 2”, “Starfield”) and Nintendo (“Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown”) are expected to offer a preview of their upcoming releases.

Indie games should surprise

A visit to the Gamescom Indie Arena is worthwhile for visitors interested in discovering games developed by small independent studios – the so-called indie or alternative games. There, visitors will be able to test the games and talk directly with the developers. The atmosphere is intimate and there are surprising creative ideas.

While in the retro area of ​​Gamescom it is possible to delve into the history of electronic games and celebrate good old classics such as “Pacman”, the cosplay village is the meeting point for fans of performance art, and the event should also host a championship of e-sports.

On Tuesday, the night before the opening of Gamescom, the traditional Opening Night Live (ONL) takes place, opening live with trailers and gameplay reveals, as well as conversations with developers. The session will be hosted by Canadian video game journalist Geoff Keighley.

German minister will be at the event

German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck will officially open Gamescom – the department subsidizes the development of electronic games and organizes an award in the segment, the Deutscher Computerspielpreis. Supporting the development of PC games is a relevant topic for Germany, which is trying to compete with giants in the United States, Canada and France.

It is no wonder that the country, like Brazil, does not have any games in the AAA category – despite the German government supporting the sector with 50 million euros a year. Among the factors that affect the competitiveness of German industry in the field are high wage costs, high taxes and a lack of game developers – the market currently employs around 12,000 of them.

Despite the difficulties, for German businessmen, Gamescom is a good opportunity to present their games to an international audience – which, despite being smaller, enjoy international prestige. Promising examples are the pirate adventure “Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew”, from the same creators of “Desperados 3”, and the detective game “The Darkest Files”, which consists of clarifying Nazi crimes.