The dates of the second event of the Gamescom Asia have been unveiled, with the show set to take place later this year between 20 and 23 October. Like last year, the conference will be held in Singapore, at the Suntec Singapore Convention Center. It will also adopt a hybrid model, offering a combination of both online and physical content, to still face the Coronavirus emergency.

The event will also be accessible to the public for the first time this year, with the opening of a new physical entertainment zone that will offer game demos, live entertainment and more.

“It is the year of videogame events as Gamescom and Gamescom Asia return with their physical formats, once again welcoming visitors“said Mathias Kuepper, managing director of the organizer of Gamescom Asia.

It’s official! # gamescomasia2022 will finally open the much-awaited PHYSICAL Entertainment Zone to the public this year on 21 and 22 October! So spread the word and start planning to meet your squad in Singapore this October. Ticket details will be released in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/9sMwoA3S2i – gamescom asia (@gamescomasia) April 11, 2022



“We are very excited to bring the festival atmosphere back, obviously within safe and calculated measures as we are not out of the pandemic yet, but overall, the enthusiasm is evident between the community and the industry.“.

For now, the program has not yet been shared, but we will certainly know more in the coming months.

