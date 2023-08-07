4A Games will participate in Gamescom 2023 of this year, suggesting the arrival of an announcement from the studio and more specifically the chatted sequel to Metro: Exodus which will continue the series.
As reported by Insider Gamer, this detail was confirmed by the official website of the Cologne fair, which precisely signals the presence of 4A Games which will have stand D051/C050. Apart from this information, the rest is pure speculation, although the times would seem really ripe for the reveal of a new Metro.
The sequel to Metro: Exodus would already be fully playable
The 4A developers themselves had announced that they had started work on a new Metro in 2020 on its official website, while in February of this year Insider Gaming had revealed that it is already fully playable, with the study aiming for publication in the course of 2024.
In this sense the Gamescom 2023 and the Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley which will air on August 22nd are potentially the perfect showcases to announce a game of this magnitude. In any case, we will have to wait only a few weeks to find out the truth.
