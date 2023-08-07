4A Games will participate in Gamescom 2023 of this year, suggesting the arrival of an announcement from the studio and more specifically the chatted sequel to Metro: Exodus which will continue the series.

As reported by Insider Gamer, this detail was confirmed by the official website of the Cologne fair, which precisely signals the presence of 4A Games which will have stand D051/C050. Apart from this information, the rest is pure speculation, although the times would seem really ripe for the reveal of a new Metro.