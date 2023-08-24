The Opening Night Live event hosted within the Gamescom 2023 in Cologne showed updates on the most anticipated video games and some important news announced for the first time. Despite the defection of Sony and Nintendo, the German convention remained the last major event in the West dedicated to the world of gaming, especially after the cancellation of E3 in Los Angeles. Here’s a rundown on the titles announced, or where a major update or new video was shown.

Starfield (Xbox and PC)

September 6 will mark the anticipated arrival of the most anticipated Xbox exclusive, Starfield, which was featured in a new live action trailer. Anticipation is sky high for this RPG title set in Space, Bethesda’s first original IP for years. The game will be downloadable on Game Pass on day one.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

Extended gameplay from the first level of the game, titled Operation 627, was shown at the fair. Part of this new episode will be set in Verdansk, the set of the original Warzone. The game will be available on November 10 this year.

Alan Wake 2 (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

The sequel to the historical horror of Remedy will be released on October 17th. In the Gamescom trailer it was possible to explore the “Dark Place”, a place that is located in the mind of the protagonist, haunted by nightmares and visions.

Diablo 4 Season 2 (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

The second season of Diablo 4 will be titled Season of Blood and will introduce a new companion, the vampire hunter Erys. A new story, five new endgame bosses, and a new inventory system will also be added.

Mortal Kombat 1 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC)

The story trailer of the awaited new beginning for the Nightrealm Studios saga was shown at Gamescom. Two new characters, Sindel and General Shao were also revealed. Motaro and Shjinko will return as Kameo characters.

Tekken 8 (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

On the occasion of the fair it was revealed that the new chapter of the Bandai Namco saga will be released on January 26, 2024, only on the new generation of consoles as well as on PC. The trailer shows the single player mode, inspired by the arcade mode of the first chapters.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

Ubisoft has shown new glimpses of Baghdad that will be the backdrop to the new main chapter of its most famous series. The game comes out on October 5 and will feature Basim, an assassin we have already got to know in the very popular Assassin’s Creed Valhalla of 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

CD Projekt Red showed a new expansion trailer for its RPG, and also revealed that version 2.0 of the title, which includes major improvements to the gaming experience, will be available as a free download for everyone.

Sonic Frontiers (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC)

The Blue Hedgehog’s latest 3D platformer will have an official expansion that will introduce a new story, new playable characters and new challenges. Sonic Suoperstars, the new 2D Sonic chapter, will also be available on October 17th.

Dustborn (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream has announced a story-driven action adventure from Red Thread Games. It will be set in an alternate version of America.

Little Nightmares III (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC)

One of the most popular indie series will have a third official chapter, published by Bandai Namco and with two protagonists instead of one. The game will be released next year on consoles and PC.

Black Myth: Wukong (PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

This new soulslike took center stage at Gamescom with a new trailer based on extreme action and super strong bosses. It was also possible to try the game, which turned out to be an excellent alternative to Elden Ring, set in an alternative version of mythological China.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PlayStation, PC)

Cygames has announced that its new RPG will be available on both PS5, PS4 and PC on February 1 next year. This is a postponement compared to what was announced earlier, but from the trailer the game seems able to satisfy any fan of Japanese RPGs.