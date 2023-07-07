The confirmation comes from a statement published on the official website of THQ Nordic, in which the company states that it will not be present at the event in any way, giving fans an appointment for next year’s edition.

Despite having participated in previous editions, THQ Nordic announced that will not take part at the Gamescom 2023 which will take place in Cologne between August 23 and 27, anticipated on August 22 by Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The motivations of THQ Nordic

In the same release, THQ Nordic explained that it has made the decision to “discontinue all major show activities for 2023. Gamescom is no exception.”

However, this does not mean that fans will be left dry-mouthed in the coming months. In fact, the company recalled the appointment with the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, set for 21:00 Italian time on August 11, 2023. For the occasion, new games will be presented and there will be updates on those previously announced, including with Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2: A New Beginning and Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy.

In short, it would seem that for the moment THQ Nordic prefers to focus on its own event, rather than taking part in major events such as Gamescom, which is certainly an important showcase, but which clearly must be shared with many other publishers.