Various shows will be aired during Gamescom 2023 and one of them is the Future Games Show. The event will feature new games and will be hosted by two well-known gaming stars. Let’s talk about Troy Baker – most famous for The Last of Us – ed Erika Ishii – also known for Apex Legends -.

The Future Games Show will air on August 23 at 20:00, Italian time. It will be visible on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. During the event we will be able to see over 50 games from well-known publishers and developers, including Frontier Developments, Raw Fury, Thunderful Games, Nacon and Crunching Koalas.

In total there will be 8 world premieres during the Future Games Show, accompanied by exclusive trailers, a section dedicated to Virtual Reality and a segment known as “Ones to Play”, or games for which demos will be published immediately after the Gamescom 2023 event.