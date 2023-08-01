Various shows will be aired during Gamescom 2023 and one of them is the Future Games Show. The event will feature new games and will be hosted by two well-known gaming stars. Let’s talk about Troy Baker – most famous for The Last of Us – ed Erika Ishii – also known for Apex Legends -.
The Future Games Show will air on August 23 at 20:00, Italian time. It will be visible on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. During the event we will be able to see over 50 games from well-known publishers and developers, including Frontier Developments, Raw Fury, Thunderful Games, Nacon and Crunching Koalas.
In total there will be 8 world premieres during the Future Games Show, accompanied by exclusive trailers, a section dedicated to Virtual Reality and a segment known as “Ones to Play”, or games for which demos will be published immediately after the Gamescom 2023 event.
Future Games Show: Troy Baker and Erika Ishii
Bakerwho plays Joel in The Last of Us, Higgs in Death Stranding and will be featured in the musical RPG Stray Gods as well as the sci-fi thriller Fort Solis, said: “I’m super excited to host the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 23rd with Erika Ishii! We’ll be sharing all the latest news, trailers and some very exciting world exclusives. So, if you want to find out what’s coming in the gaming world, be sure to join us!”
Ishiibest known for voicing Valkyrie in Apex Legends and for lending her voice talent to the likes of Destiny 2 and Deathloop, says: “I’m thrilled to be hosting the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 23 alongside Troy Baker. some of the new games coming to PS, Xbox, Switch, PC and VR. Please join us!”
#Gamescom #stars #Apex #Legends #host #Future #Games #Show
Leave a Reply