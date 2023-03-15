Organizer Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association have announced that the Gamescom 2023 can already now count on 10% more companies registered compared to 2022. It’s also confirmed that a major publisher not in 2022 has already confirmed they’ll be a part of the 2023 show.

We also specify that companies can still register for Gamescom 2023 and that the registrations collected so far are those of the phase “Early birdThe number could therefore rise even more in the medium term.

Gamescom hasn’t announced yet which companies will be involved, but only that the first exhibitors will be revealed “at a later time”. However, Oliver Frese, CEO of Koelnmesse, said that a large company will be present at the 2023 edition.

Frese said: “Last year, together with all the partners and exhibitors, we made a really strong and hybrid comeback to Gamescom. This achievement was noticed within and beyond the industry as was evident from the strong interest aroused during the early bird phase.Without giving too much away, I promise the community will count on one or more major companies that were not present last year“.

We don’t know who you’re talking about, but there are possibilities Nintendo and Sony: both companies skipped the 2022 edition. In any case, for now it is too early to speculate: Gamescom 2023 will take place between 22 and 27 August.

Before then we will be able to see theE3 2023: We know Xbox won’t be at E3 2023, but its event will be co-streamed.