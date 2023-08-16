The Gamescom of Cologne, the 2023 edition, is about to begin: who will be the great protagonists of one of the most anticipated videogame-themed events of the summer? We’ll find out better starting August 23, but an insider has already had his say on the matter.

Geoff Keighleypresenter of the Summer Game Fest, will hold an event inside Gamescom known as “Gamescom Opening Night Live” and, during an interview, he made some statements that could make gamers turn up their noses hoping for a memorable event .

“It will be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games such as Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong. This year’s Opening Night Live is less about announcing new projects and more about updating fans on some of the biggest games coming out next year.”

What could be, consequently, the titles that will have a leading role during the event in addition to those mentioned by the presenter himself? We are right to have very good premonitions regarding the expected stalkers 2.

Also Baldur’s Gate 3 could, surprisingly, be present: as we all know, Larian is introducing several really juicy innovations within his new title through a long series of updates.