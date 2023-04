Geoff Keighley and the organization of the event have announced that the Opening Night Live from the games com 2023namely the opening ceremony, will be held next Tuesday 22 August.

During the evening there will be new announcements, trailers and gameplay videos. gamescom 2023 will take place from 23 to 27 August at the Koelnmesse of Colonyin Germany.

Source: Geoff Keighley Street Gematsu