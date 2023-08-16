it seems that theOpening Night Liveor the introductory evening of the Gamescom 2023this year is bound to contain less announcements of new games and focus mainly on news and updates on already announced and upcoming titles, according to Geoff Keighley.

In an interview with VGC in anticipation of the event set for the evening of August 22nd, Keighley reported that Openin Night Live this year will contain fewer absolute novelties and above all updates and new materials regarding already known and upcoming games in the next months.

“It will be an exciting show with the possibility of seeing many news on games like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong,” said Keighley, creator and host of the evening. “This year’s ONL will be less about announcing new, yet-to-be-known projects and more about providing fans with information and news about some of the biggest games to come over the next 12 months.”