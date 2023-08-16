it seems that theOpening Night Liveor the introductory evening of the Gamescom 2023this year is bound to contain less announcements of new games and focus mainly on news and updates on already announced and upcoming titles, according to Geoff Keighley.
In an interview with VGC in anticipation of the event set for the evening of August 22nd, Keighley reported that Openin Night Live this year will contain fewer absolute novelties and above all updates and new materials regarding already known and upcoming games in the next months.
“It will be an exciting show with the possibility of seeing many news on games like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong,” said Keighley, creator and host of the evening. “This year’s ONL will be less about announcing new, yet-to-be-known projects and more about providing fans with information and news about some of the biggest games to come over the next 12 months.”
The Openin Night Live 2023
The Opening Night Live is a conference broadcast in video streaming that has become a new tradition in recent years, as an introductory evening of Gamescom, the largest European video game fair which this year will return to Cologne and in presence, as in the year last.
In recent days we have seen the date and time of the event, set for August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian, but beyond the presence of Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth: Wukong we still don’t know what it will show this year. The 2022 edition of the ONL lasted about 2 hours, presenting over 35 games including absolute novelties and various updates.
According to Keighley, the organization of the ONL is always a particular event, because it is a show that is linked to products actually present during a physical fair, which implies a series of agreements and direct relationships with teams and publishers.
