Nintendo will be present at Gamescom 2023: the sensational return it was announced by the organizers of the Cologne event, which this year will take place from 23 to 27 August and which aims to establish itself as the most important videogame-themed event of the summer.

Missed for two editions in a row, the Japanese house will probably bring its new games to the fair with the well-established Treehouse format and perhaps take advantage of the opportunity to broadcast a Nintendo Direct focused on a series of unpublished announcements.

In the meantime, we know that Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 will be broadcast on August 22, one day before the opening of the event, and this time too we will find the Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley.

During this appointment there will be presentations and announcements, and at this point Nintendo could also participate with some of its titles given its involvement in the 2023 edition of Gamescom.