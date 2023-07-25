Other games from subsidiary companies of NetEase Games, including Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit Become Human) which will show two games of which it is a publisher: Lysfanga and Dustborn. We remind you that Gamescom 2023 will take place from 23 to 27 August 2023, with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live to open the show as always.

There Gamescom 2023 can now count on another great company: NetEase Games will in fact announce a new game during the event in Cologne and will also propose a new trailer for Where Winds Meet the action game set in ancient China.

Game details from NetEase Games for Gamescom 2023

Dustborn

Where Winds Meet is an action game presented for the first time at Gamescom 2022: a year later it will then be talked about again. We still don’t have a precise idea of ​​the release date and the expected platforms, although we assume that it will arrive at least for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, we know that it is inspired by Song Dynasty China and that we will be a fighter armed with a sword, bow and able to use martial arts. There will be human enemies, but also otherworldly in a story that mixes history and legend. In general, it seems reminiscent of successful open worlds such as Assassin’s Creed and Ghost of Tsushima, with its open world, the ability to climb and more.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, published by Quantic Dream, is an action game with an isometric view in which we can rewind time to create clones of the protagonist, so as to defeat hordes of enemies with multiple versions of our character who will repeat our actions. We will also have to explore and solve puzzles based on the reasoned use of our clones.

Dustborn, on the other hand, is a narrative game closer to the style of Quantic Dream. We will lead a band of outcasts through the “Divided States of America”. It will be a choice-based game set in the year 2030 with a graphic novel art style. However, there will be more action phases in which we can use the Echo, arcane words that can be used against enemies and friends.