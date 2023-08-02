Via the official Xbox site, Microsoft has unveiled its plans for the Gamescom 2023 promising the largest Xbox booth I’ve ever organized on the occasion of the Cologne event. In particular, the green cross line-up will include also Starfield and Forza Motorsportwith both games having “exclusive theater presentations”.
According to the details revealed by the company, the Xbox booth will include over 30 games in playable form150 gaming stations and a 300-seat theater specially set up for the occasion.
Those who take part in Gamescom will be able to attend some theater presentations of the aforementioned Starfield and Forza Motorsport, as well as Ara: History Untold from the development studio Oxide Games. They will also be able to try Towerborne, the multiplayer action of Stoic, and discover the latest news of The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Over 25 third-party games, including STALKER 2
Among the titles present at the Gamescom 2023 Xbox booth in playable form, there will be over 25 third-party and studio games that are part of the [email protected] program, including STALKER 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Armored Core 6. Here you are the partial list unveiled by Microsoft:
- STALKER 2
- Paydays 3
- jusant
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Party animals
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Under the Waves
- Persona 5 Tactics
- Lamplighter’s League
- Steam World Build
- Lightyear Frontier
We remind you that Gamescom 2023 will take place in Cologne between 23 and 27 August. As per tradition, the evening before the start of the event will be broadcast the Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, an event historically full of games and announcements. Who knows, maybe for the occasion, Microsoft will also present new trailers for Starfield, Forza Motorsport and other games being worked on at Xbox Studios.
