Via the official Xbox site, Microsoft has unveiled its plans for the Gamescom 2023 promising the largest Xbox booth I’ve ever organized on the occasion of the Cologne event. In particular, the green cross line-up will include also Starfield and Forza Motorsportwith both games having “exclusive theater presentations”.

According to the details revealed by the company, the Xbox booth will include over 30 games in playable form150 gaming stations and a 300-seat theater specially set up for the occasion.

Those who take part in Gamescom will be able to attend some theater presentations of the aforementioned Starfield and Forza Motorsport, as well as Ara: History Untold from the development studio Oxide Games. They will also be able to try Towerborne, the multiplayer action of Stoic, and discover the latest news of The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator.